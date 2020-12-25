Chamber Corner - Ananda Yoga

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ananda Yoga to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
“Ananda” translates to “bliss” in Sanskrit.
Owner Anissa Caiazza said her style is to make the yoga experience accessible for everybody, whether they’re brand new to yoga, experienced or have mobility limitations. She has practiced yoga for 25 years and been teaching it in Salida since 2019.
“Anybody can do yoga,” she said, dispelling the myth that people need to stand on their heads or twist themselves in a pretzel to do yoga.
Caiazza offers several options, including chair yoga. Chair yoga utilizes the chair for support as practitioners move through the poses, in addition to sitting. She said it’s a good course for seniors and people with limitations in mobility.
Ananda also offers gentle yoga where Caiazza said they take the practice slow to enhance the benefits.
For people preparing for skiing, mountain biking, golf or hiking, Ananda also offers more vigorous conditioning classes to seasonally help people get in shape. She described the conditioning classes as a “great all-around practice for any active person.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes are currently limited to four people. Masks, sanitized hands and pre-registration are required. Register at https://www.ananda-collective.com/ where a complete class schedule is listed.
Caiazza said she teaches group classes on Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays. The other days she said she can do private, customized lessons in the studio or instruct people via mobile at their houses or work.
“There are a ton of physical and mental benefits (to yoga),” she said. “Physically, it improves strength, flexibility, balance, energy and reduces chronic pain. Mentally it improves clarity, calmness, relaxation and reduces stress and anxiety.”
Ananda is located at 301 Oak St Unit B in Salida.
For more information contact Caiazza at 720-272-7199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.