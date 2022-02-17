Today, markets finished near the flatline, with geopolitics and monetary-policy decisions weighing on investor sentiment.
Technology underperformed in what has become a whipsaw this year, with tech names particularly sensitive to changing inflationary pressures and a looming Fed rate hike.
The utilities, financials and energy sectors are trading higher and outperforming the rest of the S&P 500 Index.
Ten-year yields are holding steady just above 2 percent, and oil prices are hovering around $90 per barrel.
Asian and European markets were mixed.
Retail sales growth jumped to 3.8 percent, well above the expected 2.1 percent, in a sign that consumer spending is still healthy and unabated amid rising prices.
Consumers continue to prefer goods purchases over services, but that could change, in our view, as new COVID-19 cases plunge and countries begin easing restrictions on the vaccinated.
Higher-than-expected producer price increases and consumer spending all point to an economy that could be overheating with excess liquidity making its way into every corner of the market, likely giving the Fed more support to hike rates by 50 basis points in March.
Inflation is not limited to the United States. In Europe, for example, inflation hit 5.5 percent, which is the highest it’s been in 30 years.
The Bank of Canada has already started its interest-rate hike cycle amid inflation and soaring housing prices.
The global economy is flush with cash after COVID-19-related stimulus, aimed at combating the worst economic effects and preventing depression, was pumped into the market by governments and central banks.
The good news is that the recovery is well on track, with solid labor-market gains, wage increases and growing production levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.