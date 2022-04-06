Major indexes were sharply negative Tuesday, with comments from a Federal Reserve governor indicating tighter monetary policy ahead.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved past the 2.5 percent mark on the news, to its highest level this year.
On the international front, European stocks are sharply lower, while Asian shares trade in the green.
All eyes are on Wednesday, where the Federal Reserve is expected to release its meeting minutes, likely giving clarity to whether a 50-basis-point hike at the next meeting is in the cards.
Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard made comments Tuesday that likely indicate a faster Fed tightening cycle than what has been priced into the market.
Branard indicated support for rapidly shrinking the balance sheet at the Fed to curb inflation.
Markets likely anticipated a shrinking balance sheet,, but at a more gradual pace than indicated by Brainard.
Ten-year Treasury yields moved higher on the news as investors price in higher future interest rates.
Technology, which has been one of the hardest hit sectors this year, fell on the news, while defensives and commodity-linked names are relatively outperforming.
The recent invasion of Ukraine left the commodity market with bouts of volatility, sending the price of oil to almost $130 a barrel for a brief moment.
Since then, the market seems to have cooled as investors digest a European Union that’s hesitant to ban Russian energy due to their reliance on Russian oil and gas, and increased supply from government releases of strategic reserves into the market.
OPEC+ has not confirmed an increase in production yet, but hinted that an increase could come in the future if oil prices remain high.
European energy and transportation agencies have shifted gears to try and reduce oil consumption by releasing consumer guidelines and proposed “car free” Sundays.
All this is aimed at reducing Europe’s reliance on Russian commodities, which will further squeeze the Russian economy and increase the cost of a prolonged war.
