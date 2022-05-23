The S&P 500 flirted with bear market territory, down about 20 percent from its peak, but closed flat for the day after a late-day push off the lows.
There were no economic releases today of new catalysts for the midday weakness, but sentiment remains fragile, as ongoing Fed tightening and earnings-growth headwinds have triggered recession worries.
Tech and growth-style investments added to their year-to-date underperformance, while defensive sectors and bonds provided some portfolio stability.
If economic data is able to stay resilient in the coming months, the recession fears could gradually unwind.
However, it will likely require greater clarity on the inflation outlook for markets to find a durable bottom.
Bucking the trend, international stocks were higher, helped by news that China cut a key benchmark rate for mortgages to boost its property market.
International sentiment got a boost this morning following moves by China to shore up its economy.
The Chinese central bank unexpectedly cut the five-year loan prime rate, a reference for mortgages, to 4.45 percent from 5 percent, the biggest reduction since 2019.
The move is welcomed by investors, especially after the soft economic data released earlier this week that added to global growth concerns.
Retail sales, industrial production and property investment all declined in April, as the economy continues to be impacted by lockdowns.
However, with COVID-19 trends improving, businesses beginning to reopen, and the help of central-bank easing, economic and market trends should start to improve.
It is worth noting that in a week where U.S. stocks were down almost 5 percent, international equities were able to eke out a gain.
Stocks attempted to find their footing after the S&P 500 dipped briefly below 20 percent threshold that defines a bear market.
Against a backdrop of ongoing price shocks, slowing growth, and tightening monetary policy, valuations have adjusted lower, with the speculative areas of the market and high-valuation investments getting hit the worst.
Edward Jones analysts wrote that they don’t think that a recession is inevitable, but because credible threats to the expansion exist, volatility is likely to stay elevated.
Despite the headwinds to economic and earnings growth, there is enough underlying strength that the economy can avoid a contraction.
Incomes are supported by a tight labor market, household savings remain elevated, and debt is low, all pointing to resilient consumer demand despite the surging inflation.
On the business side, inventories will need to be rebuilt as supply chains normalize, and the recent strong growth in industrial production supports a positive outlook for capital investment.
Therefore, there is a solid foundation, in our view, for eventual rebound. But it might not be as swift as in recent years because of the lingering uncertainties.
