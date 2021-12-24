Luthier offers cigars, clothing

Clothing and cigars are now available at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co., 119A E. First St.
The store offers men’s clothing from the 1930s-40s era. Owner Jeff Bamburg said he likes the rugged and authentic feel of the garments, and it reminded him of putting on a brand-new pair of jeans when he was younger. The flat caps and naval chief petty officer jackets harken back to an older time with their authentic patterns.
Bamburg said he is one of two authorized retailers in the United States for Pike Brothers, a heritage brand popular in Germany for its outdoor and work wear. The store also offers merchandise from Red Wing Shoes, a company known for its old-school boots.
More than half a dozen types of cigars were added to the company’s inventory earlier this year. The cigars are imported from countries such as Honduras and Nicaragua.
Bamburg said the decision to add cigars to the store came from his interest in pipes and tobacco, and he has learned a lot since he started selling them. He compared being a tobacconist to wine tasting because of the variety of flavors and sizes to choose from. He said most cigar lovers only consume about one a month and prefer to save them for special occasions such as weddings.
The decision to add new products to his store is based on his own interests, Bamburg said. He said if he was interested in a particular product, he thought others likely would be as well, especially if it was something unique.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.