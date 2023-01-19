Market report

U.S. equity markets opened higher following gains in Asia, as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its policy unchanged but sold off after U.S. retail disappointed, raising recession fears.

Japanese stocks rallied more than 2 percent after the BoJ maintained its policy rate at -0.1 percent and cap for 10-year government bonds at 0.5 percent, pushing back against expectations of a near-term yield-curve control exit.

