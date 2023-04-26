U.S. equities finished mixed with the Dow and S&P 500 declining, while the Nasdaq rose supported by strength in mega-cap tech names. 

Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet, which combined account for almost 10 percent of the S&P 500, both beat first-quarter earnings expectations, and stocks outperformed in response.

