U.S. equities finished mixed with the Dow and S&P 500 declining, while the Nasdaq rose supported by strength in mega-cap tech names.
Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet, which combined account for almost 10 percent of the S&P 500, both beat first-quarter earnings expectations, and stocks outperformed in response.
On the other side, some regional banks were under pressure again, as First Republic’s stock fell almost 30 percent after reports that the bank could face potential curbs on borrowing from the Federal Reserve.
A day earlier the bank said that its deposits dropped 40 percent in the first quarter. Despite the renewed bank concerns, the news did not spark any broader concerns and the regional bank index managed to close higher helped by a rally in shares of PactWest Bankcorp after the bank said it has seen deposit inflows over the past month.
Though still early in the earnings season, some common themes have emerged. Consumer spending appears to be slowing but is doing so in a gradual way, while spending on services remains strong.
To the latter point, several airlines have reported strong demand for travel, which continues to recover from the pandemic.
Visa, which reported better-than-expected earnings today, said it still thinks the consumer is in good shape and also highlighted strength in travel and entertainment.
Companies appear to be preparing for slower growth ahead, and in response are taking cost-cutting initiatives to help protect profitability. This suggests that hiring will slow for the remainder of the year.
While we expect some of the labor-market tightness to ease, we still think that positive job growth will continue to support consumer resilience.
All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve next week as it meets to announce its rate-hike decision.
One year after the start of what proved to be the most aggressive rate hikes in 40 years, the Fed is likely preparing to step to the sidelines.
The stress in regional banks, the recent drop in 2-year Treasury yields below the fed funds rate, and the inverted yield curve are all signs that policy is turning overly restrictive.
With the disinflation process underway and because of the long reported lags before monetary policy tends to impact the economy, policymakers will likely follow a wait-and-see approach to rate hikes.
We expect the Fed to hike by a quarter point, bringing its overnight policy rate to 5 percent - 5.25 percent, and then pause for most of the remainder of the year.
A Fed pause won’t be a cure-all, but it will be an important step toward a more sustainable recovery. With the end of tightening now in sight, we believe that the cyclical peak in long-term yields was made last year.
