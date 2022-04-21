U.S. equities were mixed today, with value outperforming growth, as Netflix falls more than 20 percent on disappointing subscriber growth and drags down the NASDAQ.
Excluding Netflix, earnings season has been strong so far, and investor sentiment seems to be turning positive as strong results roll in.
Oil seems to have found support at just above the $100 level and traded flat today at around $102.5.
Bond yields pulled back, and the curve is flattening.
The U.S. 10-year yield closed at about 2.85 percent.
With the average 30-year mortgage rate rising to more than 5 percent in recent weeks, mortgage demand is falling according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Refinance demand is down 68 percent from the same time one year ago, while mortgage applications are down 14 percent compared with a year ago.
Higher rates are also dragging on builder sentiment, which has ticked lower according to recent reports.
Builders have reported lower buying activity for new construction homes.
The IMF trimmed its global economic growth forecast, citing slowing growth in Asia as a concern.
China doggedly pursued a zero-COVID-19 policy, which has led to continued lockdowns, closing businesses and factories.
The strategy has meant China is struggling to fully recover from the COVID-19 era global slowdown and manufacturing pause.
However, growth is still expected to be positive as the government and monetary policy stay accommodative.
The report also comes as most central banks, including the Federal reserve, turn their sites on containing high inflationary pressures.
