U.S. equity markets fluctuated between gains and losses on Friday, but the S&P 500 managed to close out its second consecutive positive week.
The war in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve tightening remain front and center, but there have been few new developments this week, and stocks struggled for clear direction.
Asian markets were mixed, but European equities rose as the U.S. confirmed plans to deliver additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
WTI oil was slightly higher today and up nearly 8 percent for the week. The 10-year Treasury yield rose today, and at 2.48 percent sits at a three-year high.
The sharp rise in bond yields over the past two weeks remains in focus as the Fed embarks on a series of rate hikes to tame inflation.
This week we have heard from several Fed officials about their willingness to tighten monetary policy aggressively to deal with the rising inflationary pressures.
Following the recent commentary, markets are now pricing in a 70 percent chance of a 0.50 percent rate hike in May, up from 43 percent a week ago.
With long-term yields on the rise, mortgage rates are also adjusting higher, which means that the housing market is likely to start cooling.
While we expect housing-prices data to soften in the coming months, fundamentals remain supportive.
Unemployment is near record lows and job openings at record highs, pointing to strength in the labor market that is unlikely to fizzle soon
At the same time, household debt relative to income is low and savings are high, suggesting that consumers are in a better financial position to weather higher mortgage payments.
On the geopolitical front, while there is hope for a de-escalation of the tragic situation in Ukraine as negotiations continue, there does not seem to be any meaningful improvement for now.
From a market perspective, investors are trying to assess the implications for growth and inflation.
While risks have clearly risen, the recent stabilization in stocks is aligned with our view that the economy entered this crisis from a position of strength, providing some cushion.
After having declined in the prior two months, the S&P 500 is now up more than 3 percent in March, more than erasing its losses since Russia invaded Ukraine.
We expect volatility to remain elevated as the conflict drags on and inflation remains high, but our view is that recession worries are premature.
From an economic standpoint the next macro catalyst is the release of the March jobs report next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.