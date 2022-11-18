Elements grows compost business, expands to airport

Julie Mach, owner of Elements Compost, stands next to a pile of decomposing organic matter during the company’s drop-off event Saturday, when the public could drop off leaves and yard waste. Eighty-five bags of leaves and three truck beds of yard waste were collected, which totaled about 25 cubic yards diverted from entering landfills, Mach said. More than 40 people participated.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Julie Mach, owner of Elements Compost, said 30 percent of landfills are made up of organic waste that could be composted. When organic waste rots in landfills, it produces methane and adds to greenhouse gases, she said.

Elements Compost started in 2014, working on a small scale until the last two years.

