Elements grows compost business, expands to airport

Julie Mach, owner of Elements Compost, said 30 percent of landfills are made up of organic waste that could be composted. When organic waste rots in landfills, it produces methane and adds to greenhouse gases, she said.
Elements Compost started in 2014, working on a small scale until the last two years.
The company’s main goal is to focus on food waste diversion to keep valuable waste material out of landfills, Mach said.
Elements provides the local community with a commercial composting service, a weekly pickup of food waste and residential drop-off locations in Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs.
Other services include event composting and on-site composting for large amounts of industrial waste occurring at the customer’s location.
Mach said since it started, Elements has continued to grow.
Two years ago Elements only offered the community compost, but it has expanded and developed a residential program, which now involves 150 households, only a fraction of the houses in Chaffee County, and Elements hopes to expand to more of them, Mach said.
Elements has expanded, moving to a location across from the Salida airport, with another location in Smeltertown. To stay within its regulatory permits, a second location was needed.
Currently everything is being done outside, and Elements is a home-based business, although there is the possibility it will develop a storage space for equipment or potentially offices at the new facility, Mach said.
The next step of the plan is to work with the state on regulatory permitting, which includes an environment assessment and management planning.
Working with the state’s regulatory framework has been a challenge, as has the cost of their operation, Mach said, but the community can and does show support by getting involved in Elements’ programs and making sure their organic waste doesn’t go to the landfill.
Additionally, Mach hopes the community will encourage county commissioners, city council members and other political leaders to support composting.
Mach said she most enjoys the actual composting process – turning food waste into a usable soil product. “It’s one of the coolest parts of our business,” she said.
Currently, Mach operates most of Elements Compost herself, although Elements partners with Headwaters Sustainable Solutions.
She said she is most proud of being able to create a model for small rural communities to start and expand composting programs.
