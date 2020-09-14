U.S. equities ended the day mixed.
The technology, communication services and discretionary sectors were hit the hardest while the materials, industrials and financial sectors ended in positive territory.
In economic news, August core inflation came in higher than expected, as used car prices rose and medical care goods prices declined.
Oracle reported quarterly results ahead of expectations, driven by solid growth in cloud services and licensing.
Treasury prices were largely unchanged.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 131 points to 27,666.
Gold fell $14.40 to $1,949.90 and crude oil rose $.17 to $37.47 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.41 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .67 percent.
