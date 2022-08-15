Equities finished more than 1 percent higher Friday, capping off the S&P 500s fourth consecutive weekly gain.
There were no particular headlines driving today’s move. Instead, markets continued to feed off the better-than-expected inflation report earlier this week, which, in combination with the recent strong July jobs report, has raised hopes that the Federal Reserve will not have to push harder on the rate-hike brakes, enabling the economy to avoid a severe recession.
The yield curve inverted further Friday, with short-term rates extending their gap above long-term rates, indicating that the markets are still pricing in Fed-induced economic weakness.
The communication services, technology and consumer discretionary sectors outperformed today, reflecting the move lower in long-term interest rates along with a positive cyclical undertone to Friday’s move.
Favorable employment and inflation readings have added fuel to the stock market rally that began two months ago.
The S&P 500 has now retraced more than half of its 2022 decline, rising 15 percent from its mid-June low.
This is a welcome move and a good reminder of the value of staying disciplined and invested when markets experience significant volatility.
That said, analysts do not think the coast is clear, with equities still down more than 10 percent in 2022.
Cyclical and growth investments have outperformed during this rebound, helped by slight improvement in the economic outlook along with falling interest rates.
Nevertheless, the technology and communication services sectors remain among the laggards for the year, while utilities and energy are the two sectors with positive performance year-to-date.
The bond market has experienced a similar shift, which has played a role in the stock market’s rally.
Ten-year Treasury yields have fallen sharply from the recent peak, sitting near 2.85 percent after reaching 3.5 percent in mid-June.
Markets have pivoted toward expectations for less aggressive Fed rate hikes ahead, and while analysts think gradually moderating inflation will support progressively smaller rate hikes later this year, the Fed will remain committed to stamping out elevated inflation.
Thus, the ongoing recalibration of expectations around the size of upcoming rate hikes will, in our view, pose a threat to this market rally in the near term.
This week will bring a host of economic data that will shed fresh light on the health of the consumer.
The July retail sales report will offer some insight into consumers’ response to moderating prices along with strong payroll and wage growth last month.
In addition, a range of housing data (including new starts and building permits) will provide a further read on consumer behavior.
Higher rates have sapped the momentum in housing sales and prices, but with mortgage rates pulling back from recent highs, housing trends will shed light on consumers’ appetite for bigger-ticket purchases.
At the same time, a moderation in housing price appreciation would offer additional help to overall inflation, as shelter prices remain one of the sticker elements of the consumer price index that will, in our view, prevent core inflation from falling more dramatically in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.