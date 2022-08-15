Equities finished more than 1 percent higher Friday, capping off the S&P 500s fourth consecutive weekly gain.

There were no particular headlines driving today’s move. Instead, markets continued to feed off the better-than-expected inflation report earlier this week, which, in combination with the recent strong July jobs report, has raised hopes that the Federal Reserve will not have to push harder on the rate-hike brakes, enabling the economy to avoid a severe recession.

