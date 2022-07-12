Equities finished lower Monday following last week’s solid gains in which the Standard & Poor’s 500 added 2 percent, small caps rose 2.4 percent, and international equities increased about 1 percent.
Rates were lower as well, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping under 3 percent, remaining well below June highs.
Commodity prices, including oil and copper, were down again Monday, continuing the recent trend that has seen the commodity index decline by nearly 15 percent over the last month.
Worries over worsening COVID-19 trends in China contributed to commodity-price weakness.
Consumer staples and utilities sectors outperformed Monday, while technology and consumer discretionary lagged, reflecting a cautious tone to kick off what will be a busy week of data that includes the latest reads on inflation and industrial production.
The clear headliner for the week is Wednesday’s June consumer price index report, which will offer the freshest take on inflation trends.
The headline figure is likely to be hot, possibly approaching 9 percent, as oil prices remained elevated last month.
Analysts will be watching the trend in the core measure (which excludes volatile food and energy prices) closely, as this will provide a better gauge of the more structural level of inflation.
The Federal Reserve bases policy decisions on core inflation, and the financial markets are basing moves on the outlook for Fed policy, so this report will be highly influential to the near-term performance for stocks and bonds.
The good news is that oil and commodity prices are down sharply in July, so headline inflation is poised to decline.
In addition, analysts said they suspect the trend in core inflation will be modestly lower as we move through the year.
Shelter and certain service-sector prices are still applying upward pressure, but base effects and improving supply should help core inflation moderate going forward.
Analysts said they expect markets to be volatile this week as the incoming data are interpreted through the lens of upcoming Fed rate hikes and increasing recession fears.
Second-quarter earnings announcements will kick off later this week, with the big banks releasing results starting on Thursday.
Edward Jones analysts said they think corporate earnings will be a pivotal factor for equity market performance ahead, particularly in light of the headwinds from tightening Fed policy.
Most of the focus in this quarter’s announcements will be on profit margins (gauging the pinch from rising labor and input costs) as well as the forward-looking guidance from management teams.
Profits can be somewhat resilient, providing a decent foundation for equity returns, but analysts expect earnings growth estimates to be revised lower for the remainder of the year.
The pullback in valuations and stock prices already reflects some of this, but analysts think downward earnings revisions would add another bout of volatility to a market that is likely to remain choppy through the summer.
