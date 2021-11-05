Chamber corner – Just Clean by Jen

Jennifer Arnett gets ready to cut the ribbon welcoming her business, Just Clean by Jen, to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Angel Rowell, Sherry Turner, Arnett, BJ Valdez and Ken Leisher; Back: Heather Adams, Michael Varnum, Eva Egbert and Sam Johnson.

 

 Courtesy photo

Just Clean by Jen recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.  

Owner Jennifer Arnett offers insured residential and commercial cleaning services.  

Arnett has worked with Airbnb and vacation rentals, homes, commercial cleans and offers deep cleaning services.  

For more information call 719-221-9732 or email justcleanbyjen@yahoo.com.

