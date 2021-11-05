Chamber corner – Just Clean by Jen

Just Clean by Jen recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Jennifer Arnett offers insured residential and commercial cleaning services.
Arnett has worked with Airbnb and vacation rentals, homes, commercial cleans and offers deep cleaning services.
For more information call 719-221-9732 or email justcleanbyjen@yahoo.com.
