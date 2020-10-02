Chamber corner - Salida CBD

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Salida CBD to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
The boutique CBD and gift shop was previously Whimsy & Wellness CBD, but now has a new name and a new location. Salida CBD is located at 230 W. 16th St. Suite B in the same shopping center as Nature’s Medicine.
“It’s a simpler name and easier for people to remember,” said owner Lisa Stoudenmire.
Salida CBD carries an array of CBD products for wellness, including teas, tinctures, bath salts, capsules, balms, creams, gummies, salves, drink mixes, dog treats and more.
“We only carry the most reputable products that are independently tested and insured,” Stoudenmire said.
She said the most popular items are the store’s CBD tinctures and capsules and various concentrations.
Some products contain CBN, which is extracted exclusively for the treatment of sleep.
The shop also carries books on cannabis and CBD as well as home decor items, shopping bags, shirts, hats and other gifts.
Pets aren’t left out either; Salida CBD carries a product that’s safe for both dogs and cats. “They’re very popular for cats and dogs for treatment of anxiety and pain or discomfort.”
The shop has limited hours now in the off-season; it’s currently open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
At SalidaCBD.com people can purchase products to pick up at the store or have shipped anywhere across the country.
“I have lots of happy local customers that get their CBD products from here and are happy with the effects,” Stoudenmire said.
People can contact Stoudenmire at Lisa@WhimsyLLC.com.
