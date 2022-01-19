Equity markets opened modestly higher Wednesday, spurred by better-than-expected earnings results released this morning from companies like Bank of America and Procter & Gamble, but couldn’t hold on to the gains as stocks remain under pressure from rising interest rates.
The consumer staples and utilities sectors outperformed today, while small-cap stocks lagged, reflecting a defensive tone and some caution around the outlook for the economy.
Technology stocks continued their slide, with the Nasdaq’s intraday low putting it in correction territory, 10 percent below its November high.
It’s a fairly light week on the economic data calendar, so markets will continue to take cues from the move in yields along with incoming corporate earnings announcements, with the big banks serving as the headliners this week.
The rising-rate story has grabbed the market’s reins, as 10-year Treasury yields have risen to their highest level in two years, nearly touching 1.9 percent on Wednesday before dropping back below 1.85 percent to finish the day.
While sub-2 percent 10-year rates are not, necessarily, a threat to choke off economic growth, the catalyst behind the move, tighter Federal Reserve policy, is the predominant risk to the bull market at present.
Incoming data suggest that inflation may be peaking. As a result, equities will continue to oscillate as they price in shifting expectations for coming rate hikes aimed at quelling inflation pressures.
Other items of note today included the move in oil prices and the latest read on housing-market activity.
Crude oil prices were up again today, topping $86 per barrel, to reach the highest level since 2014.
While strong demand continues to underpin the move higher, supply concerns stemming from uncertainties in Kazakhstan, Libya and Turkey have added to the gains.
Elevated energy prices are likely to add fuel to inflation worries.
Meanwhile, the latest report on construction activity showed housing starts and building permits both rose in December, reflecting ongoing strength in household demand.
Building permits rose at the second-fastest pace in more than 15 years, suggesting construction activity will remain robust in the coming months.
Homebuying activity may also get a boost from the recent move higher in interest rates, as prospective buyers look to capitalize on still-low mortgage rates ahead of an anticipated increase.
Consumer spending could be the backbone of economic growth this year, as employment conditions improve further and supply bottlenecks slowly begin to ease later in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.