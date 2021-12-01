U.S. equity markets closed substantially lower, down over 1.5 percent as investors were spooked by not only the uncertainty around the omicron variant, but also whether the Federal Reserve may consider accelerating its bond-tapering process next month.
The technology, real estate and consumer discretionary sectors held up better, while financials, industrials and materials underperformed.
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.44 percent levels, as investors fled to safe-haven assets like government bonds.
While uncertainty around the path and virulence of the virus remain – and markets certainly do not like uncertainty – we continue to believe that the overall fundamental background remains sound.
Consumer balance sheets are healthy, corporate earnings are robust, and interest rates remain low.
In this environment, particularly with elevated inflation, we see equities broadly as an attractive asset class.
We would expect in the near term that investors may continue to take on a more defensive posture, as large-cap technology and “bond-proxies” like real estate stocks are outperforming.
Longer-term, we would expect the “reopening 2.0” trade to reemerge, including another leg higher for cyclical and value names. Finally, we would also expect sectors that have pricing power, including staples and health care, to gain more traction, as inflation remains above the Fed’s target.
Meanwhile, all eyes remain on the Federal Reserve and what path it will take on tapering and raising rates in the year ahead.
Today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke at a Senate panel and indicated that the FOMC may discuss accelerating the bond-tapering process at the December meeting.
He also noted that the omicron variant poses downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation.
Prior to last Friday when omicron emerged in the headlines, we had seen markets price in tow to three Fed rate hikes next year; now we are seeing expectations for one to two rate hikes.
We believe broadly that the emergence of this new virus uncertainty gives the Fed more room to remain patient and deliberate in its monetary policy moves.
