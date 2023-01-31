High Country Bank promotes Sylvia Veltri

Longtime Salida resident Sylvia Veltri has been promoted to chief operating officer of High Country Bank, CEO Niki Stotler announced recently.
The position previously was held by Stotler, who was promoted last year to CEO.
“Sylvia comes with remarkable leadership skills, dedication to professionalism, higher education and experience in banking,” Stotler said in a press release.
“Sylvia also recognizes the importance of small business and how important a small business’s relationship is with their bank. She understands HCB’s dedication to our communities and places value on our philanthropic efforts.”
Veltri came to High Country Bank in 2021 and has more than 10 years of experience in the banking industry with an emphasis on treasury management.
After graduating from Salida High School, she earned an undergraduate degree in business management and finance and a master’s degree in business management with an emphasis in organizational behavior from Colorado State University.
“I encourage collaboration. I want to look for ways we can do things better and I want to share our best practices,” Veltri said.
“I am very proud of the history of High Country Bank and look forward to continued success through collaboration and creative thinking. High Country Bank employees are the reason we can proudly say we have been serving our communities since 1886.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.