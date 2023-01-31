High Country Bank promotes Sylvia Veltri

Sylvia Veltri

Longtime Salida resident Sylvia Veltri has been promoted to chief operating officer of High Country Bank, CEO Niki Stotler announced recently. 

The position previously was held by Stotler, who was promoted last year to CEO. 

