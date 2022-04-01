Embellished Organics

Hannah Tidechild, owner of Embellished Organics, cuts the ribbon welcoming her business to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Vaquero Karin Naccarato holds one of Tidechild’s embellished pieces. From left front are Sherry Turner, Mark Moore, Tidechild, Heather Adams, Naccarato, Gary Buchanan and Harry Payton. Back: Michael Varnum, Wade Harris, Sam Johnson, Art Gentile and Jason Gobin.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Embellished Organics to its membership at a ceremony where owner and artist Hannah Tidechild cut the ribbon.

Tidechild uses animal skulls as a canvas for her unique artwork.

She creates one-of-a-kind statement pieces for the home using stained glass, ceramics, natural stones, crystal and glass beads and other materials in her work.

She also creates custom projects.

For more information and to view Tidechild’s work, visit www.embellishedorganics.com, instagram.com/embellishedorganics, facebook.com/EmbellishedOrganics or email hanniebeemart@gmail.com.

