Chamber Corner – Pizza Rio

The Kitson family’s newest business, Pizza Rio, located above Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St., recently celebrated its membership to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The New York-style pizzeria offers pizza, pasta dishes, sandwiches, salads and desserts.
Patrons can dine in or order for delivery or takeout.
The seating area of the restaurant opens to a river view and a view of Salida SteamPlant.
Pizza Rio is one of the new enterprises to be housed in the renovated building at 228 N. F St, which also houses the Manhattan Hotel also run by the Kitson family.
For more information or to place an order, visit pizzariosalida.com or call 719-851-0203.
