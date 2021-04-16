Chamber corner – Mojo's Eatery

Mojo’s Eatery was welcomed into the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony recently.
Owners Andrew and Misty Modrzejewski opened their dream of opening a restaurant during the pandemic.
They sold their home in San Diego, California, and moved back to Salida, Andrew’s hometown. Here Andrew built their dream with the help of his father.
Mojo’s Eatery is a breakfast and lunch food bar located at 142 Old Stage Road (Colo. 291 and U.S. 50) and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday. They are closed on Tuesdays. Breakfast is served until noon on weekends and 11 a.m. weekdays.
Among menu items are shrimp cocktail with avocado orange purée and Kogi barbecue sauce; California pear salad and their take on chicken and waffles – waffle fries and fried chicken with Sriracha maple syrup.
The restaurant also serves desserts such as chocolate cake.
