Markets closed sharply lower, as the Russian/Ukrainian conflict deteriorates further and reports of a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear plant circulate, weighing on investor sentiment.
Energy prices are higher as markets anticipate a cut in supply, with Russian sanctions starting to bite and the U.S. leaving open the door to possible Russian oil import bans.
Asian and European shares were also sharply lower.
Ten-year Treasury yields have fallen below 1.8 percent as investors seek out safe havens.
The futures market briefly pared back losses as a Labor Department report shows higher-than-expected wage gains in February and the unemployment rate falling to 3.8 percent.
Expectations had been for a 440,000 job gain and a 3.9 percent unemployment rate.
Leisure and hospitality led the gains again, as pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and confirmed COVID-19 cases fall.
The surprise rise in added payrolls is a good sign for the economy this year.
A recovering workforce could lead to sustained consumer demand and spending even as inflation remains hot.
Job openings are still elevated, but an increasing participation rate bodes well for companies looking to hire.
This is the last employment report before the Federal Reserve meets to discuss rate hikes and balance-sheet normalization.
It likely provides further support that the economy is strong enough to absorb at least one hike in March and further hikes into 2022 and 2023.
Fed Chair Powell indicated that a 25-basis-point hike will be the most likely outcome for the March meeting, but the Russian/Ukraine conflict does play a role in the Fed’s future forecasts.
Inflationary pressures have been persistent and remain in multidecade highs, with quickly rising energy prices likely to add to already strong gains.
Market volatility should continue as markets process incoming data about energy prices, monetary policy and economic growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.