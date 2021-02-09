Howl spotlighted by Chaffee’s Got Heart

The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. It recently recognized Howl Mercantile and Coffee.
Owner Kimi Uno talked about how the pandemic changed operations at the experiential retail environment.
“In the four years since we opened, we’ve been building our Instagram platform so by the time COVID hit, we had a wide, loyal customer base that wasn’t only in Salida,” Uno said.
“When we were closed for 45 days in the beginning, we relied on those customers.
“This meant working hard on our website, adding photography and content and implementing a new online ordering system so people could order from afar (or) the safety of their homes.
“Once we reopened in May, we kept doing online, but also shifted to systems that allowed us to handle as many customers outside as possible.
“We set up an outdoor pay, and offered pre-ordering, sidewalk pick-up, and delivery. All these options were extremely helpful for sales, especially in December, when we actually ended up breaking our all-time sales record.”
She said wanting to help flatten the curve is why they decided to go above and beyond.
“On March 16, we were one of the first businesses to close,” Uno said. “We had been in Denver that weekend and were amazed how many people were coming up to the mountains despite the pandemic.
“We knew that by remaining open, there would be a reason for people to be out and about spreading the virus, and we wanted to help our community flatten the curve to keep pressure off the hospital and health care system.
“Keeping our staff safe was also at the forefront of mind, as was instilling a sense of respect toward people who work in the service industry.”
She said she saw examples that Chaffee’s Got Heart in a lot of local businesses.
“I’ve seen it in so many of our local businesses, like restaurants innovating to get customers outside and implementing online ordering,” Uno said. “There are some that do such a good job, like Moonlight (Pizza), who accommodates customers in such a safe way that you can tell they care.
“It’s obvious there are some businesses that really care about our community and others that don’t.”
Her biggest takeaway from the year revolved around who you who surround yourself with.
“This is something I’ve always lived by that got reinforced this year: you’re only as strong as the people you surround yourself with,” Uno said. “Having staff that value caring for our community and are willing to follow through with the expectations that I’ve set to keep them—and the community—safe has made all the difference.
“My staff matters and we should treat all members of the service industry with respect and a sense of gratitude.”
