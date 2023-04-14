Chamber corner – Mexico Grill Tradicional

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomes Mexico Grill Tradicional to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Wade Harris, Alissa Casillas, Norma Casillas, Gaudencio Bautista, Carlos Bautista Flores, Hansel Casillas, Anzel Casillas, Amarett Casillas and Heather Adams. Back: Dan Ridenour, Dave Chelf, Lillyona Ayala and Michael Varnum.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Mexico Grill Tradicional, 509 E. U.S. 50, recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restaurant, owned and operated by Anzel and Norma Casillas, serves traditional Mexican favorites such as burritos, enchiladas, street tacos and quesadillas.

