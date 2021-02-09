Colorado Mountain College named Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce honored Colorado Mountain College Salida as its February Business of the Month recently.
According to the chamber, CMC “earned this title because of all the positive ways they are enhancing the educational system in our community.”
“It’s awesome,” said Rob Simpson, Associate Dean of Academics and Student Affairs, about the honor. “On a personal note, I’ve encountered nothing but positive feedback from the community about CMC and what we’re doing. It’s been very affirming of the work we’re doing. Winning business of the month is a confirmation of that and it feels pretty cool.”
Simpson described the school’s curriculum as falling into three buckets: concurrent enrollment, traditional college classes and, lastly, community education and non-credit classes.
Working with Salida High School, CMC offers students classes where they can earn college credit while still in high school.
Simpson said they had 22 students in the program last year, but that number shot up to 89 this fall and will exceed 100 this spring.
Traditional college classes include fundamentals like math, science and literature, but the school also offers programs for EMT and nurse aids, all at a fraction of the cost of bigger colleges.
“$85 a credit is amazing and just a fraction of what so many schools charge,” Simpson said. “We want to be a viable option for Salida students considering other Colorado schools and schools around the country.”
He said by first attending CMC and getting an associate degree before transferring to schools other Salida students are attending, it could save them $50,000.
The community education, meanwhile, includes offerings on avalanche awareness, geology of the Arkansas River Valley, how to fly cast and others, often in partnership with local organizations like Guidestone.
“We want to appeal to a large demographic and serve the larger community,” Simpson said. Based on feedback from the community, Simpson said the college will also be offerring a commercial driving program for class C and B soon.
For more information on Colorado Mountain College Salida, visit www.coloradomtn.edu and select the Salida campus, or call 719-530-7900.
