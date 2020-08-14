U.S. equities ended mostly down Thursday, as the majority of sectors landed in negative territory.
Initial unemployment claims for the week ending on Aug. 8 came in at under a million for the first time since the pandemic hit.
Overall, import prices were up 0.7 percent on a month-over month basis in July, exceeding the market expectation of 0.6 percent rise.
Uber and Lyft were denied additional time to appeal a court decision which required the ride-sharing companies to classify drivers as employees in California.
U.S. Treasury bond prices fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was low, with less than 800 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $13.40 to $1,962.40, and crude oil prices fell $.34 to $42.33 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading at 1.43 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.72 percent.
