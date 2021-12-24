Equities ended higher Thursday as the market locked in a three-day winning streak.
No major headlines drove the news as we head into the Christmas holiday with investors and the press still orientated around reports that the Omicron virus is milder and less likely to cause hospitalizations than the Delta variant.
U.S. Treasury yields moved higher across the curve; however, the 10-year is still below 1.5 percent.
On the international front, European and Asian markets also rose.
Bitcoin remains below $50,000 and has yet to recover from its recent and sudden sell-off.
Focus will be on the macro picture with several data points such as jobless claims, durable orders, personal spending and personal income being released.
With no major earning results scheduled, investors will continue to gauge the effects, if any, of a new variant and if there remains a possibility of any further fiscal stimulus.
