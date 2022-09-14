Equity markets fell more than 4 percent after a disappointing inflation report.
The CPI report came in 0.1 percent higher over last month and 8.3 percent year-over-year, versus expectations of an 8.1 percent gain.
Excluding food and energy (commonly dubbed as core inflation), inflation was up 0.6 percent over last month and 6.3 percent over the same time a year ago.
This is nearly double the expectations of a roughly 0.3 percent monthly gain.
Prior to Tuesday, the recent market rally suggests investors had some optimism that inflation could come in lower, but this morning’s COP report was a negative surprise.
Bond yields and the VIX volatility index moved higher after the report was released, while equity markets moved sharply lower.
However, while inflation remains elevated, analysts continue to see the potential for both headline and core CPI to moderate in the months ahead.
Here’s what we think the impact from the latest CPI report will be for the economy:
• Fed will stay on course: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has already confirmed the Fed’s commitment to hiking rates and shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet aggressively.
Markets now expect the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points (0.75 percent) in the September meeting, followed by potentially two more 50-basis-point rate hikes in November and December.
The Federal Reserve is on a mission to tame inflation even if higher rates translate to a softer labor market and higher unemployment.
The Fed hopes it can reset the demand-supply dynamics by reducing demand and bringing down long term inflation expectations.
• Further market volatility: In the near term, analysts would expect market volatility to continue, particularly as the Fed raises rates to cool demand.
As we head into the historically volatile months of September and October, the old adage “don’t fight the Fed” likely remains in play.
Company earnings have been somewhat resilient in the face of inflation and Fed policy, but higher interest rates will likely put downward pressure on consumption and economic growth broadly.
However, as we had towards year-end, markets may be set up for a more sustainable rally, especially if inflation continues to moderate and the Fed is more likely to pause its rate hiking.
• Softening consumer spending: Consumer spending has been resilient this year even as prices have climbed higher.
However, we’ve already seen a trend shift in buying habits, with consumers shifting from discretionary spending to staples, such as food and gas.
Lower gas prices have helped to keep sentiment high and likely helped to keep spending strong.
However, affordability concerns in the housing market and quickly falling refinance activity will translate into lower liquidity in the market, and possibly softer consumer spending over the next few months.
While wage gains and a solid labor market have supported consumers, markets will be watching closely to see if Fed tightening leads to coding employment and softening labor demand broadly.
