Equity markets finished slightly lower but remained near record levels, while bond yields declined.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.50 percent, the lowest level in nearly three months, as the Fed’s dovish stance is calming investor nerves about inflation for now.
International markets were mostly lower after European stocks hit a new high yesterday.
Lower bond yields helped bond proxies like utilities and real estate outperform.
Financials led on the downside. Oil declined modestly, partly reversing yesterday’s gains when it settled above $70 a barrel for the first time since late 2018.
The price of crude oil was down $0.30 or 0.43 percent at $69.75 and the spot price of gold was down $3 or -0.16 percent to $1,891.30.
It was a quiet day on the economic front, with no major releases in the calendar.
Overall mortgage applications fell by 3.1 percent from the prior week even as the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased slightly to 3.15 percent from 3.17 percent.
Fast-rising home prices along with limited supply likely explain the recent softening in demand.
Outside of the U.S., the most notable economic release was China factory prices, which surged by 9 percent, the most in nearly 13 years, driven by higher commodity prices and easy comparisons from last year.
However, consumer-price inflation only rose modestly (1.3 percent), suggesting that companies did not pass through the increases to consumers.
Chinese policymakers pledged controls on several commodities to stabilize prices.
Major indexes continue to hover near record highs as the market awaits tomorrow’s inflation data.
The U.S. consumer price index is expected to rise 4.7 percent from a year ago, following a 4.2 percent rise in the prior month.
Surging demand, high commodity prices, supply shortages and base effects (easy comparisons) are all factors that are pushing prices higher.
Despite inflation fears dominating headlines over the last month, 10-year yields have fallen below the 1.50 percent level to a near three-month low.
For now, consensus thinking appears to align with the Fed’s view that price pressures will be transitory .
The bar for the Fed to change its easy monetary policy is clearly very high, supporting sentiment and suppressing long-term bond yields.
However, hotter-than-expected inflation reading tomorrow could trigger some short-term volatility.
