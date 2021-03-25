Stocks seesawed today, with the NASDAQ and S&P 500 opening higher but erasing gains and closing lower.
This comes after a sell-off yesterday caused by fears of a global resurgence in coronavirus cases.
Economically sensitive stocks, like airlines and cruise companies, initially led the way but then closed flat, as investors continue to believe vaccinations will drive an economic expansionary period in the United States.
Ten-year yields are little changed and continue to hover around the 1.6 percent mark, briefly moving higher than 1.7 percent in recent days. Notably, the dollar is weaker against most major currencies.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified yesterday that the economy is growing more quickly than first anticipated, but still sees high unemployment as a concern, and he indicated that the Fed will continue to support the economy.
Both Janet Yellen, U.S. Department of Treasury, and Powell admitted that equity valuations seem high historically but are supported by a reopening effort.
They both remain unconcerned about the stability of the financial system. Powell also stated that he does think additional fiscal support from the CARES Act will lead to a sustained rise in inflation.
Almost one in five Americans are now fully vaccinated, with millions more having received the first dose of the vaccine.
The vaccination rate in the U.S. remains high, at about 2.5 million vaccinations per day.
Although consumer demand has been resilient throughout the crisis, further vaccinations will help those industries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and provide support to a recovering job market that has seen higher unemployment and lower participation rates thus far.
