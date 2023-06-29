The Colorado Broadband Office has designated the Southern Colorado Economic Development District as a Broadband Ready Certified Community.
The designation recognizes that the district is dedicated to providing access to high-speed broadband throughout its region, according to a press release. This was accomplished through planning, coordination, partnerships and management at the local, regional and state levels. The district engaged in a year-long planning process with community and regional stakeholders to identify gaps in broadband infrastructure that are a barrier to accessible and affordable internet.
District Executive Director Leslie Mastroianni said, “Access to broadband can elevate a region’s access to national and global markets, provide access to quality health care through telemedicine and expand educational opportunities. SCEDD is committed to ensuring each county and community in our region has access to this key economic driver”.
The Southern Colorado Economic Development District is a nonprofit organization funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and member counties. The organization supports economic development efforts of 13 counties in southern Colorado: Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo and Prowers.
