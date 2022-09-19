Equity markets continued to tumble Friday, although closed above lows for the day.
Industrials and energy sectors were laggards of the day, while consumer staples and real estate closed in the green.
Market volatility continues after a negative report from FedEx last night rattled investors.
FedEx, often considered a proxy of global economic health, released revenue and earnings guidance well below expectations.
The CEO of the company noted that the firm saw weakness across the globe, particularly in Europe and China towards the end of the quarter, although the U.S. was softening as well.
Equity markets are now down close to 5 percent for the week, while the U.S. dollar continues to show resilience, flat for the day.
The dollar tends to be a safe-haven asset in periods of global uncertainty, with the 10-year Treasury yield down by 0.01 percent to 3.45 percent levels, pushing prices modestly higher.
This week markets faced a double-whammy of volatility.
First, the Consumer Price Index inflation report released earlier this week indicated hotter than expected inflation figures, particularly in the non-Energy and Core CPI components of inflation.
This sparked concerns that the Federal Reserve would likely have to continue its aggressive rate hiking cycle to tame demand and bring down some inflationary pressures.
Secondly, the news from Fed Ex Thursday ignited another concern for markets – that economic growth may be slowing quicker than expected.
The ongoing “race to the bottom” between inflation and growth may be a theme we see in markets in the weeks ahead.
Ed Jones analysts said, while growth in the U.S. is softening, they continue to see a resilient labor market, solid consumer demand and healthy corporate balance sheets.
These will all provide some cushion to absorb higher rates ahead and allow some time for inflation to continue to moderate.
Perhaps one piece of good news received Friday morning was that the University of Michigan inflation expectations figures continue to move lower.
The 5-year forward inflation expectation fell from 2.9 percent to 2.8 percent for September, while the 1-year inflation expectation fell from 4.8 percent to 4.6 percent.
These are figures that are closely tracked by the Federal Reserve, as the fed wants to ensure that consumer inflation expectations are not entrenched higher.
In our view, the Michigan survey results should provide the Fed some comfort that inflation expectations are moderating, especially ahead of next week’s Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
We expect the Fed to raise rates by 0.75 percent at its meeting next week, bringing the fed funds rate to 3.25 percent range, and Jerome Powell will likely reiterate the Fed’s core focus on bringing down inflation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.