Equities finished marginally lower Wednesday, continuing their tepid start to the holiday-shortened week.
Global markets largely traded to the downside, as well, amid the cautious undertone of Delta-variant worries.
It was a quiet day across the board, with Treasury yields tickling down slightly, along with mixed moves in gold and oil.
Crude oil was up $.99 at $69.34 and the spot price of gold was down $8 to $1,790.90.
After a sharp sell-off in cryptocurrencies grabbed attention Tuesday, Bitcoin was down again Wednesday following El Salvador’s move to accept it as legal tender.
Overall, markets appear to be catching their breath after digesting a host of labor-market and Fed policy news on their way to touching new highs last week.
We expect the market spotlight to remain on central-bank actions as the monetary-policy outlook shifts toward a withdrawal of emergency-level stimulus.
At its upcoming September meeting, we think the Fed will discuss a plan for tapering bond purchases later this year, with the decline in unemployment and elevated inflation making the case for a gradual wind-down.
The European Central Bank is likely to begin a taper discussion in the not-too-distant future as well.
Broadly we think monetary policy will remain more of a tailwind than a headwind for the domestic and global economies; however, we expect market volatility to become more prevalent as central banks dial back stimulus.
Fiscal policy is also in the market’s sights as the debates over an infrastructure bill and expanded government spending continue in Washington.
There appears to be general support for an infrastructure package in the $1 trillion range; however, the White House’s $3.5 trillion budget proposal looks to be a sticking point, including among some more moderate Senate Democrats.
The size of the spending bill, as well as any inclusion of higher taxes, including a corporate tax rate hike, are likely to see some push back that will potentially slow or scale back spending legislation.
