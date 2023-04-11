After opening lower, equities spent most of Monday fluctuating around the flat line, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 closing 0.1 percent higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 100 points.
It was a quiet start to the week, as markets processed Friday’s employment data while exhibiting a holding pattern ahead of this week’s highly anticipated inflation report. Short-term yields were modestly higher, indicating expectations for ongoing Fed Reserve tightening, while long-term yields were little changed, reflecting the tenuous outlook for economic growth ahead.
The March reading on the jobs market was released Friday while financial markets were closed for the holiday. Thus, some of Monday’s moves were in reaction to that data, which showed 236,000 new jobs were created last month, while the unemployment rate ticked back down to 3.5 percent.
Although this reveals that the pace of job creation is moderating, it also confirmed that the labor market remains fairly tight, with financial markets interpreting this as an indication that the Fed may need to continue tightening policy a little while longer.
Edward Jones analysts said they think employment conditions will soften further as we move through 2023, and while they don’t expect a significant spike in unemployment, they think the trend in consumer spending will be one of moderation, supporting the outlook for a mild recession this year.
Analysts said they suspect markets will be in somewhat of a wait-and-see posture early this week in anticipation of the latest inflation data scheduled to be released Wednesday.
With the Fed attempting to juggle inflation, employment and the recent banking crisis, markets will be looking for signs of further moderation in consumer prices to confirm the recent downshift in rate-hike expectations.
Rounding out the week will be the latest reads on producer prices (another inflation measure), consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims and retail sales – all of which will serve to further refine the view of the health of the consumer and, thus the economic outlook.
Stocks and bonds have both staged a decent rally over the last month, reflecting the nearing end of the Fed’s rate-hike cycle. Analysts said they think recent gains are warranted, but they doubt incoming data will perfectly thread the needle of inflation and Fed expectations, and investors should expect some knee-jerk reactions in the markets as new data is evaluated.
