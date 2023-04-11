Market report

After opening lower, equities spent most of Monday fluctuating around the flat line, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 closing 0.1 percent higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 100 points.

It was a quiet start to the week, as markets processed Friday’s employment data while exhibiting a holding pattern ahead of this week’s highly anticipated inflation report. Short-term yields were modestly higher, indicating expectations for ongoing Fed Reserve tightening, while long-term yields were little changed, reflecting the tenuous outlook for economic growth ahead.  

