After closing at record highs Monday and following a strong five-day rally, U.S. stock indexes finished lower Tuesday.
Global equity markets were under pressure, with increased attention to the sharp drop in Chinese tech and education stocks driven by regulatory pressures.
Small-cap and growth stock lagged, while the defensive sectors outperformed.
Together with the drop in the 10-year treasury yield to 1.24 percent, this signals a cautious tone ahead of quarterly earnings reports from several mega-cap technology companies.
The price of crude oil was down 15 cents to $71.76.
The spot price of gold was up $1.30 to $1,800.50 per ounce
Strong U.S. corporate earnings have continued to support sentiment, but global equities were weighed down Tuesday by regulatory fears surrounding China’s technology and private education sector.
Hong Kong was down 4.2 percent and the Shanghai composite was down 2.5 percent to finish at the lowest level since March.
Investors are unnerved about China’s crackdown on internet and other companies to address issues such as data security, monopolistic behavior and financial stability.
Until the regulatory fog clears, Chinese equities could continue to trade at depressed valuations.
Amid global health and regulatory uncertainties, U.S. mega-cap technology stocks have led the way higher before today, helping major U.S. indexes widen their outperformance relative to international equities.
With the biggest tech stocks set to report their earnings this week, all eyes will be on corporate results to gauge whether the upward momentum can be maintained.
Among others, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Visa will report after the close.
Today the attention will shift to the Federal Reserve policy statement and Fed Chair Powell’s press conference for any hints on taper timing and any shift in inflation views.
