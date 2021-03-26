Salida Gunshop has new, but familiar owner

The Salida Gunshop, 7448 W. U.S. 50, has a new but familiar owner. Josiah Nierman joined Marc Steinke as a partner in 2016 and as Steinke retires on March 31, Nierman is now the full owner.
“I hired Josiah to develop him into management,” Steinke said, “but in about 30 days I could see he was cut out to own the shop and we became partners immediately.”
Steinke bought the gunshop on April 1, 2013. At that time it occupied 3,000 square feet and had four employees.
In three years it had expanded to 8,000 square feet and eight employees, including an indoor shooting range, classroom, full-time gunsmith and a full-service gun shop. Some of the employees have been with the shop since it opened.
“I thank Marc for having the vision of bringing a gunshop like this to Salida and having the mental aptitude to see the potential for growth,” Nierman said.
Steinke began working with guns at age 17 at Cooks Sport Land in Monroe, Michigan. A second career with the National Rifle Association brought him to Salida in 2005 where he saw the need for a gun shop.
Nierman came from an IT background in Missouri and was always interested in hunting and shooting. He came to Salida when his wife, Dr. Meggan Grant-Nierman wanted to practice rural medicine and chose Salida.
“He was an IT geek and now he’s a gun geek,” Steinke joked. “We met through a mutual friend.”
Looking to retirement, Steinke said he has grandchildren in Michigan and he and his wife, Khishgree, will be visiting them but Colorado will always be home and he will keep his home in Colorado.
“The mountains are beautiful and my wife and I will enjoy traveling and hunting,” he said.
Nierman plans to offer more classes with female instructors and to offer more classes for young, old and women. The brick and mortar store will remain about the same but the website is updated daily to include new and used guns as they come in. The website is www.salidagunshop.com.
“There has been huge growth in the shooting industry and we’re trying to meet the needs of new and old gun owners,” Nierman said. “We want to get access to information they need.”
“This transaction couldn’t have been done without hard work on the part of Josiah, our customers and staff,” Steinke said. “We have a broad customer base both locally and from other states. People love to come to the mountains and want the store to remain.”
Nierman also expressed thanks to the locals who have helped expand the online presence, especially this last year when people haven’t been able to travel as usual.
“We will also always support the Chaffee County Shooting Range,” Steinke said. “That is very important to the community.”
