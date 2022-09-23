Mo Burrito earns September Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Mo Burrito, 311 H St., as its September Business of the Month.
Owners Ali and Kurt “Coop” Cooper support numerous organizations in the county with cash or food donations.
Nonprofits benefiting from the generosity of the owners include Salida Mountain Trails, Ark-Valley Humane Society, Salida Boys & Girls Club and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
They also support local sports such as Salida Youth Baseball, Salida and Cotopaxi athletics, Salida Racing mountain bike team and Pole Pedal Paddle.
Mo Burrito has helped sponsor the Central Colorado Climate Coalition and the Monarch Madams and has also donated to the Salida Fiber Festival.
