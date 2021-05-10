Stocks finish higher Friday despite news that jobs growth was slower than expected. The energy sector led the gains. International markets were largely positive, as well, with both Europe and Asia trading to the positive today. The U.S. 10-year yield was little changed at 1.58 percent.
Jobs growth, vaccine distribution and the proposed infrastructure bill are still in the limelight for investors as earnings season draws to a close.
Payroll growth in April fell well short of estimates, coming in at 266,000 vs. a forecast 1 million jobs.
The unemployment rate also rose to 6.1 percent up from 6 percent in March. Stocks seemed to shrug off the news today, a likely indication that the lower-than-expected job growth has eased fears of rising inflation and gives the Federal Reserve more breathing room to keep policy accommodative in the near term. Although disappointing, we think the data is a short-term bump in the road to a full economic recovery as the travel and leisure sector remains largely shut down.
With the vaccination effort still underway, jobs will begin to recover in earnest during the second quarter.
With coronavirus case counts still at elevated levels in parts of the world such as India, a period of synchronized global growth still largely relies on pharmaceutical companies’ ability to produce and distribute vaccines on a worldwide scale.
The price of crude oil was flat at $64.74 and the spot price of gold was up $17.3 or .95 percent to $1,833.00.
Gross domestic product growth in the U.S. remains strong, buoyed by a financially healthy consumer and looses fiscal and monetary policy, and will likely continue throughout the year.
However, international stocks still have the potential to perform well, as the U.S., Russia and China begin shipping vaccines to developing nations, which will help stabilize supply chains affected by COVID-19 restrictions and factory closures.
