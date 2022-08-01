Better-than-expected earnings from Amazon and Apple drove the Nasdaq higher and provided further fuel for stocks to add to their recent gains Friday.

While earnings estimates for this year and next have been coming down since the earnings season started, results have been better than feared, given the growth slowdown we saw during the quarter.

