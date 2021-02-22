Equities were broadly lower to start the week, with the S&P 500 falling .8 percent Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a slight 27-point gain, helped by a gain in Disney shares, while the Nasdaq fell more sharply amid weakness in mega-cap tech names like Tesla, Apple and Amazon.
Asian and European markets were also lower, as were small-cap stocks, signaling a more cautious cyclical stance following on last week’s modest losses.
The technology, consumer discretionary and utility sectors were the laggards on the day, while gold and oil prices moved higher, with oil seeing a lift from production uncertainties in Texas and the Middle East, ahead of next week’s OPEC meeting.
Oil reached $61.58 a barrel while the spot price of gold was up to $1,807.60.
Interest rates continue to be a growing area of focus for the markets, with 10-year benchmark rates moving near a one-year high above 1.3 percent.
The recent lift in rates has been driven by firming inflation expectations and the potential implications of the coming fiscal-aid package, which should boost both economic growth and government deficits.
The undercurrent of fiscal stimulus and the vaccine progress continue to support the case for the economic rebound this year.
News over the weekend suggested that President Biden’s $1.9 trillion package is working its way through the Washington negotiation machine, and the distribution of the vaccine could get the economy back toward normal this summer.
This combination has sparked projections of a potential economic boom ahead.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,207,364,023 Monday with decliners outnumbering advancers.
