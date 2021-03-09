After gaining steam midday, equity markets cooled off into the close, with the S&P 500 slightly lower and the Dow adding more than 300 points, helped by gains in Disney shares.
Markets are getting a boost from optimism over the coming fiscal-stimulus package out of Washington. The recent focus has been on the move in Treasury yields, which are slightly higher today, with the 10-year rate near 1.6 percent amid rising inflation expectations.
Materials, industrials and financials led, while technology shares lagged. Crude oil prices pulled back after an initial reaction to news of a missile attack on a Saudi oil facility. This comes after a 7 percent rally in crude last week, putting oil prices near a two-year high. Oil was down $1.36 to $64.73 a barrel Monday.
Gold was also down $20 to $1,678.10.
Fiscal stimulus remains in the spotlight, with the Senate passing the $1.9 trillion bill over the weekend. It will now go back to the House for a vote planned for Tuesday.
Key elements of the package include $1,400 checks to consumers, as well as $350 billion in aid for state and local governments – an item that has been a sticking point between Republicans and Democrats.
Unemployment benefits are set to be extended, while the $15 minimum wage hike proposal was dropped from the latest version, which should help the bill’s prospects of passage.
With portions of the economy still struggling amid the ongoing pandemic, fiscal stimulus should provide the needed support to get the economy to the other side of the COVID-19 chasm. But with recent readings suggesting some momentum is building for the recovery heading into the summer, fiscal aid also raises the prospects of higher inflation.
Despite last week’s volatility, equities remain within shouting distance of all-time highs, supported by an optimistic outlook for the economic recovery and the resulting lift in corporate earnings.
With higher rates entering the picture in recent weeks, the composition of the bull market continues to shift. Cyclical and value investments have outperformed against this backdrop, with small-caps, energy and financials leading the way in recent months.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,283,158,723 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.