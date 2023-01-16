After opening the day to the downside, equities closed higher Friday, shrugging off underwhelming earnings announcements from the big banks.
This was the second straight weekly gain, adding to 2023’s strong start.
Interest rates ticked higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield moving back near 3.5 percent, notable given it started the year above 3.8 percent.
Oil was up on the day, capping a sharply higher move on the week, driven by the outlook for China’s economic reopening.
The consumer discretionary and financial services sectors led the way, reflecting a continuation of the optimistic mood that has materialized to start the year.
Overall, favorable employment and inflation data released over the last several days have offered a boost to investor sentiment, with equities up 4 percent in the first two weeks of the year.
Fourth-quarter earnings season got underway Friday with the big banks getting things started.
The results were mixed, but a key theme was the economic backdrop, with pressure on profits coming from a ramp-up in loan-loss provisions as banks prepare for an economic slowdown.
Edward Jones analysts said they think this is consistent with the view that the broader market focus in 2023 will shift from high inflation to slowing growth.
Overall S&P 500 earnings estimates for the coming year will be revised lower as corporate results reflect a slower demand environment.
That said, valuations have already come down material, which analysts said they think largely price in a fair bit of the potential earnings deceleration.
The earnings outlook could be a source of volatility for the markets as company announcements roll out, but we think markets will find footing as we move through the year and confidence grows around the longer-term outlook for earnings.
The headliner of the week was Thursday’s consumer price index report, which confirmed that inflation remains on a decelerating path.
While Friday’s corporate earnings news is ending the week on a sour note, the direction for the markets in the coming weeks and months will be heavily influenced by expectations for upcoming Federal Reserve actions, which will be dictated by incoming inflation trends.
All told, 2023 is starting off with inflation ona a downward path, a more favorable backdrop relative to the opposite at this time last year.
While recession risks and the resulting impact on corporate earnings will grab plenty of attention ahead analysts said the think markets will find some comfort in the fact that the Fed’s rate-hike campaign will draw to an end in the first half of this year – a necessary condition for a more durable market rebound to take shape
