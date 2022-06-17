New business brings creative outlet to downtown Salida

Heckin Yes, a new business that opened two weeks ago in downtown Salida, offers creative paint-and-sip activities along with henna tattoos for people of all ages.
Patrons are given the opportunity to construct their own acrylic-on-canvas painting while enjoying their choice of a wide variety of beverages. They can choose between painting freehand or using a stencil to guide their strokes.
Owner Emma Dallas said it provides a fantastic creative outlet for the everyday person. She noted that while painting can seem intimidating to novices, most people end up pleasantly surprised by how well they can do.
The space is open every day and accepts walk-ins. In addition, it can host parties and events if booked in advance.
Dallas and her younger sister, Mahala Dallas, 16, also offer henna tattoos. The Mehndi art, which originated in South Asia, is a temporary ink that stains skin for a few weeks. The drawing is done in black ink derived from fruit. The designs available range from simplistic symbols to intricate drawings featuring the moon and other natural icons.
The start of the business has been the end of a journey across the country for Emma Dallas. She grew up in Kentucky and has roots in New York but moved to Colorado to attend school at Colorado State University. She completed a bachelor’s degree in fermentation and mechanical engineering. She also competed on the CSU golf team.
Since moving from Fort Collins to Salida, she’s been able to unplug and enjoy the small-town lifestyle. Hailing from a family of talented artists, she said starting this business has been a much needed return to her roots.
“I use it as therapy,” she said, referencing her love for creativity and art. “I believe art can heal people.”
As somebody who has struggled with anxiety and depression, she said art has helped her find mindfulness and happiness. Now, she gets the opportunity to pass that on to others. She noted she’s excited to bring an artistic outlet to downtown Salida, saying, “I love introducing people to the creative side of life.”
The location of Heckin Yes is still somewhat in flux. For the fall and winter months, Dallas plans to move indoors to a permanent space on F Street. She also anticipates offering art classes for individuals looking to learn and improve their painting to the next level.
In the meantime, Heckin Yes is taking advantage of the F Street closure. The business is currently perched on F Street between First Street and Sackett Avenue. Its pink and yellow umbrellas make it hard to miss, while providing shade to customers.
