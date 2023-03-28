So, after several weeks spent looking at different properties, you are finally under contract for your dream home. What happens next? Time to sit back and put your feet up? The simple answer is, not quite yet.

While a sense of relief often accompanies getting a home under contract, in many ways, the real work is about to begin. So what should you be paying attention to? There are multiple facets to consider during the due diligence process – financing, inspections, survey, title commitment – and in the coming months, we’ll take a look at each in turn.

