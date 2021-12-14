Equities closed lower Monday, giving back a bit of last week’s rally that produced the best weekly gain since February.
The consumer staples, utilities and health care sectors outperformed, signaling a defensive tone.
Weakness in areas tied to the economic reopening indicated that Omicron news continues to represent a risk to the growth outlook.
Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields moved lower, nearing the 1.4 percent mark.
Overall, it was a quiet day in the headlines and on the data calendar.
Edward Jones analysts attribute Monday’s rather low-conviction move across financial markets to a breather after last week’s strong gains as well as a wait-and-see approach of this week’s important Federal Reserve meeting.
All eyes are on the Fed meeting, with markets awaiting details on the central bank’s plan to wind down (taper) its bond-purchasing program.
With last week’s Consumer Price Index report showing inflation is still running hot, the Fed is expected to accelerate its timeline for ending this stimulus.
The move is widely anticipated, so the stock and bond markets will more likely react to any commentary out of the meeting that signals a more hawkish or dovish approach to rate hikes in 2022.
Analysts think the Fed will prefer to create as large a window as possible between the last bond purchase and the first rate hike to evaluate financial conditions after this excess liquidity has been withdrawn.
Analysts think inflation pressures will persist in the first half of next year, but some relief to labor shortages and supply bottlenecks should give the Fed some wiggle room to move slowly into its rate-hike cycle, which analysts think will be gradual enough to support an ongoing expansion, yet meaningful enough to stoke spates of volatility in the coming year.
While stocks gave up a bit of ground Monday, this comes after the Standard & Poor’s 500 hit a new all-time high to close out last week, highlighting the market’s strong run this year.
A look under the hood at performance shows that, year to date, the best-performing asset classes have been U.S. large-caps and commodities – both up more than 23 percent.
Domestic small- and mid-cap equities are also up double digits this year, while international large-caps have gained 9 percent.
Laggards include emerging-market equities (owed to regulatory and growth concerns in China) and investment-grade bonds, which are just slightly in the red.
At the sector level, energy, technology and financials have outperformed, while defensives like utilities and consumer staples are up the least.
Overall, this snapshot of 2021 performance reflects 1) a sound fundamental backdrop that is supportive of an ongoing bull market in equities, and 2) the importance of broad-based asset-class and sector diversification within portfolios.
