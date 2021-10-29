Stocks rose Thursday, supported by robust corporate earnings.
Economic data were mixed as initial jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low, but U.S. gross domestic product slowed more than expected in the third quarter.
Global equities markets are trading near all-time highs as the earnings season kicks into high gear.
About a third of Standard & Poor’s 500 companies are reporting results this week, and while still early, analysts’ initial take is that corporate profitability remains resilient despite cost pressures.
After Wednesday’s sizable drop, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.57 percent.
The first estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product growth released Thursday showed the U.S. economy slowed considerably last quarter, as supply-chain disruptions and a late-summer surge in COVID-19 cases held back spending and investment.
The economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate following a 6.7 percent pace in the second quarter.
Consumer spending was a bit stronger than expected but grew at a meager 1.6 percent pace after a 12 percent jump in the last quarter.
Edward Jones analysts said Thursday’s data are a reflection of the severe shortages and bottlenecks that are limiting how fast the economy can normalize and are driving prices higher.
For example, durable goods consumption fell by 26 percent, driven primarily by a slump in motor-vehicle consumption.
Positively, automakers are noting that while semiconductor availability remains a challenge, trends are improving.
Analysts think the economy will reaccelerate next year as consumption is delayed rather than lost.
Inflation worries remain at the forefront this week, with market-based inflation expectations hitting multiyear highs and the bond market reacting to the Bank of Canada’s hawkish move Wednesday.
The Canadian central bank brought forward its guidance to when it might hike rates, which might be as soon as April.
In response to the acceleration in the timeline for potential rate hikes, shorter-term bond yields rose as long-term yields fell, resulting in a flattening of the Canadian and U.S. yield curves, which indicates concerns about a policy mistake.
Investors fear that sticky inflation will force the Federal Reserve to react as growth cools.
However, analysts think the Fed is unlikely to follow its Canadian counterpart simply based on inflation concerns, as its new average inflation targeting framework provides policymakers more flexibility.
Price pressures are likely to stay elevated in the first half of next year but are poised to moderate in the second half as bottlenecks clear.
