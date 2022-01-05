U.S. equities were mixed Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged a record high, while the Nasdaq declined 1.5 percent, pressured by a pullback in technology shares.
International markets rose on expectations that the global economy will remain resilient against the spread of the omicron variant.
Japanese equities led, while Chinese equities lagged.
Oil rose as OPEC and its allies stuck to the current plan of increasing its production limits by 400,000 barrels per day.
In commodity markets, the price of crude oil was up 91 cents to $76.99.
The spot price of gold was up $15.10 to $1,815.20 per ounce.
Treasury yields rose for the second day, with the 10-year approaching the top of its eight-month range trading .02 percentage points higher at 1.65 percent.
The potential impacts from the recent surge in COVID-19 cases to the economy and inflation remain front and center.
Tuesday’s data on manufacturing and jobs were mixed but don’t yet fully reflect the worsening pandemic trends.
While the December ISM manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index eased from the previous month, activity remains at elevated levels.
New orders stayed strong and prices paid cooled, which indicates some progress in clearing the supply disruptions.
Job openings fell in November from October’s record level, but the number of workers quitting increased to a record high.
On one hand, this projects confidence in the strength of the labor market, but on the other hand, it signals that the labor bottlenecks will take a while to be resolved.
The market will pay close attention to Friday’s December jobs report to gauge the economy’s resiliency to the effects of the omicron variant.
Prior surges in COVID-19 cases led to a temporary but noticeable slowdown in employment gains.
One notable development in the first two trading days of the year has been the move higher in government bonds yields, with the 10-year moving toward 1.7 percent.
The speed of the ascent is pressuring valuations in technology and growth stocks, similar to what transpired in the first quarter of last year.
In its December meeting the Federal Reserve decided to accelerate the taper of its $120 billion a month of asset purchases, and the market is now pricing in one rate hike by May.
Policymakers are also discussing how to and when they could shrink the Fed’s almost $9 trillion portfolio of Treasury and mortgage securities, which more than doubled over the past two years.
