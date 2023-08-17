Chamber Corner: The Toast Truck

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Toast Truck to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Toast Truck, a creative endeavor for the Little Red Hen, opened in July. It serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches featuring local meats and freshly baked artisan breads. Some of the menu’s featured favorites include a Pimento Cheese BLT and a Monte Cristo sandwich made from sourdough French toast.
Little Red Hen Bakery said its team shares their most cherished (and sometimes secret) recipes. In the Little Red Hen folktale, the hen had to do all the work herself, but at the bakery, it is a collective effort. From family recipes that have been passed through generations, to original creations that have been fine-tuned, everything on the menu has a story to tell.
The Toast Truck is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day at 302 G St.
