Chamber Corner: The Toast Truck

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Toast Truck at Little Red Hen to its membership. From left front are Mark Moore, Dave Chelf, Emily Walker and Karin Naccarato. Middle: Russ Johnson, Eva Egbert, Shery Turner, Heather Adams, Hank Martin and Michael Varnum. Back: Maureen Schultz, Art Gentile, Sam Johnson, Nathan Lawrence, Dave Potts and Kirk Bremer.

 Photo by Joe Moore

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed The Toast Truck to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Toast Truck, a creative endeavor for the Little Red Hen, opened in July. It serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches featuring local meats and freshly baked artisan breads. Some of the menu’s featured favorites include a Pimento Cheese BLT and a Monte Cristo sandwich made from sourdough French toast.

Little Red Hen Bakery said its team shares their most cherished (and sometimes secret) recipes. In the Little Red Hen folktale, the hen had to do all the work herself, but at the bakery, it is a collective effort. From family recipes that have been passed through generations, to original creations that have been fine-tuned, everything on the menu has a story to tell.

The Toast Truck is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day at 302 G St.

