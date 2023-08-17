Chamber Corner: The Toast Truck

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Toast Truck at Little Red Hen to its membership. From left front are Mark Moore, Dave Chelf, Emily Walker and Karin Naccarato. Middle: Russ Johnson, Eva Egbert, Shery Turner, Heather Adams, Hank Martin and Michael Varnum. Back: Maureen Schultz, Art Gentile, Sam Johnson, Nathan Lawrence, Dave Potts and Kirk Bremer.