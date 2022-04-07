U.S. equities finished lower as bond yields continued to rise amid Fed plans for a speedier policy tightening.
Adding to the negative sentiment, German and Chinese economic data disappointed, with the war in Ukraine weighing on Europe’s largest economy and a COVID-19 outbreak in China triggering renewed lockdowns.
Sector leadership was decisively defensive, with utilities, staples, and health care outperforming, while technology and consumer discretionary lagged the most.
The release of the March FOMC minutes showed that the policy makers plan to shrink the Fed’s balance sheet as soon as next month and are considering bigger rate hikes.
In response, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.6 percent, its highest level since early 2019.
The spotlight Wednesday was squarely on the Fed March meeting minutes for clues about the pace of interest-rate hikes and the shrinking of the bank’s almost $9 trillion bond holdings, the so-called quantitative tightening.
The minutes revealed that the Fed plans to reduce its holdings at a maximum pace of $95 billion a month and that many officials would have favored raising rates by 0.5 percent last month if it were not for the uncertainty associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Given the growing inflationary pressures in the economy and tight labor-market conditions, policy makers have shifted their stance, aiming to remove accommodation and tighten more aggressively than markets were previously anticipating.
While Fed hikes are a headwind to valuations, we would note that conditions are still broadly accommodative and real yields (after inflation) remain negative.
The last time the Fed attempted to shrink its asset portfolio was between 2017 and 2019.
At that time the balance-sheet reduction didn’t start until a year after the first rate hike, and the Fed continued to hike rates until late 2018 before reversing course.
During the first 12 months, equities performed well, consistent with the historical precedent of the stock market being able to weather the start of monetary tightening well.
It was not until the end of the tightening cycle, when growth began to slow and policy became restrictive, that the S&P 500 pulled back almost 20 percent.
We think that the 2017-2019 experience provides a good blueprint of how the concurrent Fed hikes and balance-sheet reduction could impact markets, though today’s stronger economic growth, looser policy and higher inflation make for a unique backdrop.
