After rallying to new highs this week, equities caught their breath today, with the major averages closing near the flatline mark.
Interest rates were also little changed, but the 10-year Treasury rate is back near 1.65 percent after the focus on inflation and stimulus recently pushed the benchmark yield north of 1.75 percent.
Global equity markets followed a similar path, trading slightly to the downside today. Under the hood, the communication services and technology sectors led while materials lagged, but the spread was fairly narrow given a rather quiet day in the headlines and data calendar.
March Purchasing Manager’s Index readings were revised higher for the eurozone, with Germany showing strength amid a rebound in export production, while France moved back into expansionary territory for the first time in more than six months.
Broadly, this signals that the European economy is showing encouraging signs of a turnaround, having been hampered by renewed lockdowns earlier this year.
This is consistent with the view that the global rebound will lag that of the U.S. but will gain footing later this year.
Domestically, mortgage data released today showed applications dropped for the week, likely reflecting the recent jump in mortgage rates.
Expect week-to-week readings to be sensitive to rate fluctuations, but, overall, the housing market will remain a pillar of support for consumer spending.
Work-from-home and lifestyle trends that changed during the pandemic are likely to have a lasting impact on housing investment and appreciation, as demonstrated by the significant rise in home prices over the past year.
President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill will continue to capture a large share of the policy attention.
There are no major developments on that front today, though a speech from the White House this afternoon is likely to continue to make the economic case for the proposal.
Certain tax-hike elements are believed to continue to receive push back from Republicans as well as Corporate America.
Overall, fiscal stimulus remains a sturdy fundamental tailwind this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.